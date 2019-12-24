Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM) Stock Price Down 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM) shares traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.08 and last traded at $25.08, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0256 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.