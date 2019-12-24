Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) Increases Dividend to $0.76 Per Share

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.7615 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Shares of NYSEARCA:PSR traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.93. 30,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,921. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $98.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.91 and a 200 day moving average of $94.00.
Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile
