Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) Increases Dividend to $0.76 Per Share

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.7615 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSR traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.93. 30,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,921. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $98.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.91 and a 200 day moving average of $94.00.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

