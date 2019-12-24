Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.03, approximately 1,536,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,762,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The stock has a market cap of $920.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.16 million. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 393.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intrexon Corp will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Security LLC lifted its position in shares of Intrexon by 10.0% during the second quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 74,553,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762,077 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intrexon by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,672,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,109,000 after buying an additional 1,686,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intrexon by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,357,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,355,000 after buying an additional 932,636 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrexon by 18.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after acquiring an additional 493,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrexon by 18.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,197,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after acquiring an additional 493,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Intrexon Company Profile (NASDAQ:XON)

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

