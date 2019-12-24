Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP)’s share price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.13, approximately 6,712 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 406,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

A number of research firms have commented on INAP. Raymond James lowered shares of Internap from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.85.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Internap Corp will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Internap during the second quarter worth $32,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Internap in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Internap by 180.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Internap in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Internap during the second quarter worth about $294,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

