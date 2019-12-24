Inspira Financial (CVE:LND) Shares Down 4%

Inspira Financial Inc (CVE:LND)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 78,332 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 75,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 26.86 and a quick ratio of 25.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00.

Inspira Financial Company Profile (CVE:LND)

Inspira Financial Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to healthcare providers and their patients in the United States. It offers revolving lines of credit, as well as billing and collection services; and financial software services. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

