Insider Selling: Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) EVP Sells $454,056.98 in Stock

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.20 on Monday, reaching $144.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,312,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,354,521. The stock has a market cap of $260.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.53 and a 200-day moving average of $138.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 805,255 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $112,446,000 after purchasing an additional 72,365 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,194,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,702,901,000 after purchasing an additional 835,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.