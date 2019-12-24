Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.88 and last traded at $75.26, 463,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 448,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.97.

IIPR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $840.99 million, a PE ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 295.73, a quick ratio of 295.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.78.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue was up 194.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.84%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,994,277.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.07 per share, for a total transaction of $118,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 323,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,666,934.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,845 shares of company stock worth $358,918 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,138,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

