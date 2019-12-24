Ink Protocol (XNK) Market Cap Hits $203,277.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $203,277.00 and $47,304.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00182085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.01172409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025364 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00116513 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,379,411 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Bancor Network, Bibox and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

