Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SDGA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SDGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0514 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDGA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 226. Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78.

