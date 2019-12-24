Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.20.

IMMU stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. Immunomedics has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Immunomedics will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunomedics news, insider Bryan Ball purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $70,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $13,230,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Immunomedics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Immunomedics by 78.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Immunomedics by 29.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,779,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,600,000 after buying an additional 404,670 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 250,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

