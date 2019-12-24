ImageCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.05 Million (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0987 or 0.00001349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000366 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013341 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 16,644,591 coins and its circulating supply is 15,644,593 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

