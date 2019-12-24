Ignis (IGNIS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.20 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. Ignis has a market capitalization of $17.84 million and $1.20 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis token can now be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, Indodax, Coinbit and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Ignis has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00184461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.01193190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025326 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00119347 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinbit, Vebitcoin, Bittrex, STEX, Indodax and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

