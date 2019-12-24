Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.59.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $40.81 on Friday. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 14,330.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,310,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 158.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,111,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,768 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 3,606.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,689,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,861,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,722,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Featured Article: Support Level

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.