Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Insider Sells $1,939,282.20 in Stock

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $1,939,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

On Monday, December 23rd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 57,111 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $827,538.39.

On Friday, December 13th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $7,030,000.00.

Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 499,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,006. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. Hostess Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,205,000 after buying an additional 606,346 shares during the period.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.