HOQU (HQX) Price Down 1.3% This Week

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. HOQU has a market capitalization of $227,431.00 and approximately $69,793.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HOQU has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One HOQU token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, HitBTC and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00181999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.35 or 0.01174359 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025534 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00116819 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit, Cobinhood and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

