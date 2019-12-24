Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

HBCP traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,857. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $371.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the third quarter worth $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 24.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 29.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

