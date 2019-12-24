HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) SVP Sells 9,707 Shares

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE HFC traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $51.76. 1,361,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45.
HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 66.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 69.7% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.77.
About HollyFrontier
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
