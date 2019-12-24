HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) SVP Sells 9,707 Shares

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE HFC traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $51.76. 1,361,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from HollyFrontier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 66.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 69.7% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.77.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

