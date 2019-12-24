Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.33.

HI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sidoti cut their price objective on Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Christopher H. Trainor acquired 3,500 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $110,145.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 28,690 shares in the company, valued at $902,874.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Glennis A. Williams sold 1,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $66,267.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 979.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,998,000 after buying an additional 710,804 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,150,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth about $12,015,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 19.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,326,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,499,000 after acquiring an additional 214,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth about $3,526,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HI traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.06. 563,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,401. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.88 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 6.72%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

