Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) Shares Up 26.3%

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR)’s stock price rose 26.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $1.01, 43,194 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 915,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

HCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hi-Crush from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. AltaCorp Capital cut Hi-Crush from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hi-Crush from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

The firm has a market cap of $84.79 million, a P/E ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hi-Crush had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $172.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hi-Crush Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Rasmus acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,364.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Hi-Crush Company Profile

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

