Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,845 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 141,422 shares.The stock last traded at $0.91 and had previously closed at $0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexindai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Hexindai in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexindai by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 268,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 70,101 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexindai by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 633,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 86,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hexindai by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 279,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hexindai Company Profile (NASDAQ:HX)

Hexindai Inc operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products.

