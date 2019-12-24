Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Trading Up 2.5%

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL)’s stock price rose 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 367 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 362 ($4.76), approximately 78,944 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 143,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353.30 ($4.65).

The firm has a market capitalization of $482.38 million and a P/E ratio of -29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 357.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 363.92.

Get Henderson Far East Income alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Henderson Far East Income’s payout ratio is presently -1.89%.

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Far East Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Far East Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.