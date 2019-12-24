Head to Head Contrast: Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) & TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) and Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of TERNA RETE ELET/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayerische Motoren Werke has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TERNA RETE ELET/ADR and Bayerische Motoren Werke’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TERNA RETE ELET/ADR $2.33 billion 5.69 N/A N/A N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke $115.13 billion 0.42 $8.41 billion $12.86 6.27

Bayerische Motoren Werke has higher revenue and earnings than TERNA RETE ELET/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares TERNA RETE ELET/ADR and Bayerische Motoren Werke’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TERNA RETE ELET/ADR N/A N/A N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke 4.87% 8.16% 2.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TERNA RETE ELET/ADR and Bayerische Motoren Werke, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TERNA RETE ELET/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke 3 7 4 0 2.07

Bayerische Motoren Werke has a consensus target price of $75.11, indicating a potential downside of 6.81%. Given Bayerische Motoren Werke’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bayerische Motoren Werke is more favorable than TERNA RETE ELET/ADR.

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke beats TERNA RETE ELET/ADR on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TERNA RETE ELET/ADR

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures. In addition, the company designs, produces, markets, and repairs industrial and power transformers; develops renewable energy projects; and offers energy solutions, telecommunications, and operation and maintenance services for third parties, as well as undertakes private interconnector projects. Further, it owns the national transmission grid in Italy with approximately 72,800 kilometers of high voltage lines; and 25 interconnection lines. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services. This segment sells its products through independent and authorized dealerships. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles under the BMW Motorrad brand; and spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in automobile leasing, fleet and multi-brand business, retail and dealership financing, customer deposit business, and insurance activities. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is based in Munich, Germany.

