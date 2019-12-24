Hashgard (GARD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $714,391.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX and Hotbit. Hashgard has a market cap of $1.69 million and $714,391.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00184297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01195914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119312 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,165,991,224 tokens. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.