Halo Platform Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,565.00 (HALO)

Halo Platform (CURRENCY:HALO) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. Halo Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $8,565.00 worth of Halo Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Halo Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Halo Platform has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Halo Platform

Halo Platform’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. Halo Platform’s total supply is 5,308,532,800 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,958,511 coins. The official message board for Halo Platform is medium.com/@haloplatform . Halo Platform’s official Twitter account is @Halo_Platform . Halo Platform’s official website is www.haloplatform.tech . The Reddit community for Halo Platform is /r/HaloPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Halo Platform Coin Trading

Halo Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halo Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halo Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Halo Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

