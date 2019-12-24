Greg D. Bertrand Sells 47,643 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.30. 1,360,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,767. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.47.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 43.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1,804.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SYSCO by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after buying an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SYSCO by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after buying an additional 1,004,706 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in SYSCO by 1,011.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,029,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,779,000 after buying an additional 936,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in SYSCO by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,066,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,669,000 after buying an additional 707,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

