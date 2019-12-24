Greg D. Bertrand Sells 47,643 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.30. 1,360,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,767. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.47.
SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1,804.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SYSCO by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after buying an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SYSCO by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after buying an additional 1,004,706 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in SYSCO by 1,011.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,029,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,779,000 after buying an additional 936,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in SYSCO by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,066,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,669,000 after buying an additional 707,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.
About SYSCO
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.
