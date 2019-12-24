Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) fell 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.94, 349,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 250,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTBIF shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

