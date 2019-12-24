Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:GDNA)

Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GDNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0211 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of GDNA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.02. 461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42. Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF has a 12 month low of $46.82 and a 12 month high of $57.03.

