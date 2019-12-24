Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT) Trading Down 0.3%

Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.78 and last traded at $57.78, 937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.94.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF stock. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT) by 1,264.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group owned approximately 6.42% of Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.