Goldman Sachs Group Trims Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Target Price to GBX 648

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its target price trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 709 ($9.33) to GBX 648 ($8.52) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 793.50 ($10.44).

Shares of LON:DMGT opened at GBX 850 ($11.18) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 28.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 837.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 807.36. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a twelve month low of GBX 555 ($7.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 897 ($11.80).

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Analysts expect that Daily Mail and General Trust P L C will post 4017.0001347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a GBX 16.60 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s previous dividend of $7.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

In other Daily Mail and General Trust P L C news, insider Tim Collier sold 25,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($11.06), for a total transaction of £210,939.62 ($277,479.11). Insiders purchased a total of 47 shares of company stock valued at $39,549 over the last three months.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

