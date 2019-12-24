Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2825 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

GSLC traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.54. 274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,595. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average of $60.34. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $65.03.

