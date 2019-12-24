GoldCoin (GLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $544,036.00

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One GoldCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. GoldCoin has a total market capitalization of $544,036.00 and approximately $2,311.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00561222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008987 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000499 BTC.

GoldCoin Coin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.