GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0137 on Top Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 49.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $238,830.00 and $1,142.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,329.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.52 or 0.01740801 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.30 or 0.02584222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00553935 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00646531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011171 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023054 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00053707 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013655 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,392,175 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.