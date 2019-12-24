Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Down 0.4%

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.70 and last traded at $23.70, approximately 1,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 31,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 924.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 37,920 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the second quarter worth $709,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter.

