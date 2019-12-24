GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.18

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.18 and traded as high as $6.22. GLENCORE PLC/ADR shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 241,673 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLNCY. ValuEngine raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.95.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

