GINcoin (GIN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,272.00

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $59,360.00 and approximately $1,272.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,357.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.65 or 0.01749626 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.64 or 0.02592594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00555790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011301 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00643659 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00054515 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013650 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 7,878,257 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,247 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto . GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

