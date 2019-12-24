Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Shares Down 0.2%

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$38.31 and last traded at C$38.53, 139,645 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 565,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.60.

GIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Saturday, November 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$37.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$976.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$976.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.82%.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 17,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.53, for a total value of C$613,192.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,124,536.11.

About Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

