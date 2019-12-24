Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Lowered to “Hold” at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GBNXF. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gibson Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

GBNXF opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

