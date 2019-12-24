German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded German American Bancorp. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get German American Bancorp. alerts:

Shares of GABC opened at $35.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63. German American Bancorp. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $35.81. The company has a market cap of $949.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 13.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in German American Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.