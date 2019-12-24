Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA) Trading 0.3% Higher

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA) traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$3.74 ($2.65) and last traded at A$3.73 ($2.65), 112,538 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,510,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.72 ($2.64).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.21%. Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia’s payout ratio is 58.44%.

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the loan mortgage insurance business in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan-to-value ratio residential mortgage loans.

