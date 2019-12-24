Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading 6.8% Higher

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares traded up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.89, 377,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 280% from the average session volume of 99,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $12.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $268.49 million, a PE ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,034,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,195,000. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

