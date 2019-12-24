Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.58

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.58 and traded as high as $35.02. Fresh Del Monte Produce shares last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 4,405 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 6.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,489,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 42.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,521,000 after buying an additional 329,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 44.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,834,000 after buying an additional 294,622 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 446.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 846,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,807,000 after buying an additional 691,380 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 751,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after buying an additional 60,981 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

