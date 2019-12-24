First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.35 Million

Analysts expect First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) to post $40.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Defiance Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.70 million and the lowest is $40.00 million. First Defiance Financial reported sales of $36.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will report full year sales of $159.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.70 million to $160.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $269.60 million, with estimates ranging from $262.60 million to $276.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Defiance Financial.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $40.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.15 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDEF shares. BidaskClub raised First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sandler O’Neill raised First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of FDEF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 31,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Defiance Financial has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $30,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $89,204.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,531 shares of company stock valued at $140,449. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDEF. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 31,046 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 205.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 63,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 13,221.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

