FintruX Network (FTX) Achieves Market Cap of $833,398.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $833,398.00 and $86.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. One FintruX Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00182507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.01172996 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025481 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00116672 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

