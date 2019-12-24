Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) Receives GBX 271.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 271.67 ($3.57).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FXPO. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ferrexpo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of FXPO traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 155.30 ($2.04). The company had a trading volume of 170,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,000. The company has a market capitalization of $914.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 142.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 194.85. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 119.85 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 305.60 ($4.02).

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

