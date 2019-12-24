Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) Trading Down 11.4%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) shares traded down 11.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.31, 18,639 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 403,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $31.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $279.08 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ferrellgas Partners stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) by 8,924.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 63,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Ferrellgas Partners worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

