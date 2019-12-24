Feathercoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.41 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $4,630.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, BX Thailand and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000158 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 261,985,560 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, QBTC, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex, Bittylicious and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

