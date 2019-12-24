FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FARO. ValuEngine lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. G.Research cut FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Gabelli lowered FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

FARO opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $57.58. The company has a market cap of $860.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.85 and a beta of 1.71.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.57 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 223.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 26.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

