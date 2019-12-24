F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $150.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut F5 Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.18.

FFIV opened at $139.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $121.36 and a 52 week high of $173.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.87.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $858,782.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $33,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,820.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,635. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,925,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 824.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 236,587 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 34.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,129,000 after purchasing an additional 60,588 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $5,026,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $233,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

