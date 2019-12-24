F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Get F.N.B. alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on FNB. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

FNB traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 996,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,741. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 1.9% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in F.N.B. by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in F.N.B. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.