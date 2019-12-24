EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.58

EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $4.16. EVINE Live shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 98,297 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.

Get EVINE Live alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EVINE Live by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,027,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,540 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVINE Live by 2.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,021,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of EVINE Live by 195.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of EVINE Live by 235.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 174,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 122,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.45% of the company’s stock.

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for EVINE Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVINE Live and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.